Community news: Sacred Heart teams up with Westport Country Playhouse for radio theater and more

Free of charge audio play broadcast premiering

WSHU Public Radio, from Sacred Heart University, is partnering with Westport Country Playhouse for a free, 30- minute, Westport Country Playhouse Radio Theater broadcast series.

They will present the new audio play, “Special Delivery,” which is premiering on at 1:06 p.m. on July 10, following a news update on the radio station at the top of the hour, with a rebroadcast at 4:06 p.m. the next day.

The play is about Leesa Colescott, a VIP courier of fine arts, and combines humor and suspense. It is written by Shay Youngblood, a writer, visual artist and educator, who is based in Atlanta. There will be a brief discussion with Youngblood and Mark Shanahan after the play. Shanahan is the director of the play, the artistic director of the Playhouse, as well as the curator of the Playhouse Radio Theater and the Playhouse’s Script in Hand playreadings.

The audio play is appropriate for people who are at least 8 years old.

Visit the Playhouse’s website for the event at https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/special-delivery/ for complete details about it.

The radio station frequencies, and locations for the radio station are listed on the radio station's website at wshu.org. The play will also be accessible on the Playhouse’s website at westportplayhouse.org from July 12 through Aug. 1.

Community input sought on town’s trees

The Fairfield Forestry Committee is seeking public input to update the Town of Fairfield’s Community Forest Management Plan, and set priorities for managing Fairfield’s “community forest.”

The plan contains recommendations for preserving, enhancing and maintaining the town’s community forest, while protecting public health, safety and welfare.

Visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FFLDForestry to participate in the survey.

Fairfield Chamber of Commerce 75th anniversary dinner scheduled

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce is having its 75th anniversary dinner from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on July 14 at the Brooklawn Country Club, at 500 Algonquin Road.

The cost is $95 for passed hors d’oeuvres, dinner and dessert. There will also be an open bar for wine, beer, and soft drinks. Mixed drinks will have a cash bar.

RSVP by July 12. Seats are limited. There will be no walk-ins. The event is open to the public.

Guest speakers will include: Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick and Mark Barnhart, the town’s director of community and economic development.

Sponsorship and program congratulation ads are available for the event. Sponsors include: Fairfield University, Abby Tent & Party Rentals, the Butler Tibbetts law firm, and Dariusz Terepka Photography.

Call the chamber’s office at 203-255-1011, or visit the chamber’s website at fairfieldctchamber.com for more information about the dinner, to purchase tickets, reserve program congratulations ad space, or participate as a sponsor.

Fairfield Performing Arts Campers doing ‘Singin’ In The Rain JR’ show

The campers at the Fairfield Performing Arts Studio are performing “Singin’ In The Rain JR,” on July 10 at 4 and 7 p.m. at The Klein Memorial Auditorium, at 910 Fairfield Ave. in Bridgeport. The show is based on the 1952 movie of the same name, which takes place in Hollywood during the last days of the silent movie era. The studio’s cast consists of approximately 40 performers that range from fourth grade through the 10th grade. The show will also be in compliance with all coronavirus guidelines to ensure the safety of the show’s actors and audience.

Tickets are available now at the Klein Memorial Auditorium’s box office, which is reachable at https://www.theklein.org/buy-tickets/upcoming-events/, or by calling 800-424-0160. The studio is located at 1899 Bronson Road.

CPR/AED training set

CPR/AED training for the lay person is going to take place on July 17 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Fairfield Regional Fire School, at 205 Richard White Way. It costs $50 per person and includes a textbook and a certification card. Register at https://docs.google.com/forms. CPR stands for Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation. AED stands for Automated External Defibrillator.

Annual Sidewalk Sale and Street Fair happening

The Fairfield Sidewalk Sale and Street Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 17 in downtown. Admission is free. Visit https://www.fairfieldct.org for more information.