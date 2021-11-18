Community news: Santa Claus returning to Fairfield, and more

Saint Paul’s Episcipal Church in Fairfield will recognize advent with a service of music and scripture readings at 5 p.m. on Nov. 28.

The service, “Lessons and Carols for Advent Sunday” will be sung by the church’s 24-voice choir.

The public is welcome. There is no admission charge. Parking will be available on the surrounding streets of the church, and in the adjacent town hall parking lot.

The format of the service originated in the cathedrals and collegiate chapels of England.

Attendees are requested to wear a mask while in the church amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible.

The choir has performed in Carnegie Hall in New York City three times, as well as sung services in major Episcopal churches in New York City and Massachusetts.

Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 661 Old Post Road in Fairfield.

Santa Claus returning to town

Santa Claus is returning to Fairfield from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Artists Sunday on Nov. 28, after two years of not doing so because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He will arrive by fire engine down Reef Road and then sit in the gazebo on the Sherman Green, located at the corner of Reef Road and the Post Road.

Santa will listen to the holiday wishes of all of the children, who visit with him during the event. Santa’s elves will also give each child a small, plush holiday toy in a giveaway sponsored by the Choice Pet supply store.

The event is free and is in its 19th year.

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event rain, or shine. The event will be canceled though in the case of very heavy snow, or rain, which would create a safety issues for attendees.

The usual horse and wagon rides will also return for $1 and run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the day of the event.

DJ Scott Nickel will play holiday music.

Fairfield Chamber of Commerce member, the Fairfield Theater Company, will show “Home Alone” in their warehouse, located at 70 Sanford St. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the movie begins at 2 p.m. Admission is $5 per ticket while they last.

Holiday face painting will also be offered by the local Girl Scouts troop.

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce will give out “I Love Fairfield,” button pins to support the theme of, “shop local,” the day as part of “Small Business Saturday,” the day before the event.

The chamber will also share information about the Fairfield Community eGift Card program.

Check fairfieldctchamber.com, or call 203-255-1011 for more information.

Earth Animal co-founder selected to Power 50 list

Earth Animal pet supply store co-founder Dr. Bob Goldstein, has been selected to Pet Age magazine’s, Pet Industry’s 2021 Power 50 list.

Goldstein founded Earth Animal with his wife, and partner, Susan Goldstein, with a holistic mission of caring for dogs and cats.

The Pet Industry 2021 Power 50 list recognizes people who are important to the pet care industry through their contributions to the community, care for the wellbeing of companion animals, and their leadership to pursue uncharted territory in the industry.

Earth Animal’s corporate offices are in Southport and its flagship store is in Westport. It develops, and manufactures premium, and natural organic herbal remedies, ingredients, food, and treats formulated by Goldstein.

Virtual forum focuses on substance use

A Fairfield CARES Community Coalition virtual forum will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 10.

The event, “The Power of Media: Changing the Narrative on Substance Use,” will be designed to help attendees better understand how to write about substance use and recovery in a non-stigmatizing way.

Perspectives from professionals at the NBC Connecticut television station, the Yale University School of Medicine, the Connecticut Department of Mental Health, the Connecticut Department of Public Health and Addiction Services will be shared. Individuals who are in recovery and their family members will also share their perspectives, along with tips, strategies and resources to reduce stigma from the topics.

Register at https://bit.ly/3HjFzbi.

A meeting link will be sent only to people, who register for the virtual forum.