Community news: Snow shoveling registration paused and more

Town board and commission vacancies

Various boards and commissions in Fairfield have vacancies for volunteers to give back to the community, appointments, and providing guidance and governance on the Boards, and Commissions. Visit fairfieldct.org/vacancies for the list of openings. The list is updated as positions become available.

Visit fairfieldct.org/boards for information about the positions, and responsibilities of each one. Learn more about the application process for the positions at: fairfieldct.org/appointmentprocess.

Fairfield University schools recognized

Two of Fairfield University’s schools were recently recognized.

The Charles F. Dolan School of Business was named to The Princeton Review’s annual list of the Best Business Schools for 2021, nationally, and in the Northeast region. The Dolan School earned a score of 90 between a 60 and 99 range, for the school’s overall academic excellence, and an 85 for its admissions selectivity. It received remarks in student surveys for its “strong reputation” with a “challenging curriculum that caters to people who work full time.” The Dolan School’s faculty also received praise as “dedicated and experienced professionals” who are knowledgeable, accessible and open-minded.

The Marion Peckham Egan School of Nursing and Health Studies placed in the top 5 for the best nursing schools in New England by Nursing Schools Almanac’s 2020 ranking. The Egan School also placed 20th on the ranking’s list of top 100 private nursing schools in the nation and 46th for the best nursing programs in the U.S. It is determined based on the insitution’s academic prestige and perceived value, the breadth and depth of nursing programs offered, and student success, especially with the National Council Licensure Examination. Over 3,000 nursing schools throughout the U.S. were reviewed for the selection.

Tranportation services suspended

The Bigelow Center for Senior Activities and Social Services has suspended its transportation services to medical appointments, and shopping trips.

The center will reassess how they will go about these operations in 2021 when it is safe to allow passengers on the buses for the services.

People who are not able to get to market can go to the Mobile Food Pantry, which is available every other week. Lunch delivery is also available for people who are homebound. For more information about the Mobile Food Pantry or Dial-a-Ride services available through Greater Bridgeport Tranist call the Town of Fairfield Social Services Department at 203-256-3170.

No new registrations accepted for snow shoveling program

The Fairfield Parks and Recreation Department’s Snow Shoveling for Seniors program is not currently accepting registrations for residents who need help. Information about how to register for the program will be given when there are volunteers for shoveling.

Students interested in volunteering to shovel snow for seniors and people with disabilities are asked to contact the Social Services Department at 203-256-3170 or socialservices@fairfield.org.

Fairfield Town Hall Meeting

The Fairfield Delegation of state Sen. Tony Hwang, state Rep. Laura Devlin, state Rep. Cristin McCarthy Vahey and state Rep.-Elect Jennifer Leeper will discuss the upcoming legislative session, and the bills and issues that may come up, and also take questions from attendees live or in a chat in the delegation’s Fairfield Town Meeting from 4 to 5 p.m. on Jan. 4 via Zoom.

The link to the meeting is: zoom.us/j/94436494511, The meeting ID is: 944 3649 4511.

Email any questions ahead of time to FairfieldZoom@housegop.ct.gov.