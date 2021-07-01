Community news: 'The Voice' winner performing in Fairfield and more

Resident Hartford Symphony Orchestra competition winner

Gerald Kim, of Fairfield, placed second in The Hartford Symphony Orchestra's 43rd Young Artists Competition.

Concertmaster Leonid Sigal, the symphony orchestra’s flute player Jeanne Wilson, and the symphony orchestra’s piano substitute Gary Chapman were the judges.

This season’s competition was virtual. To be eligible, students had to be Connecticut residents in the ninth grade through the 12th grade during the 2020-2021 academic school year, could not be a previous first place winner of the symphony orchestra’s Young Artists Competition, and must generally play one of the following instruments: Flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, horn, trumpet, trombone, tuba, saxophone, percussion, harp, piano, violin, viola, cello, bass, or guitar.

Contestants submitted an online application and two video performances.

Kim is a senior at Fairfield Ludlowe High School. He started playing the violin at the age of 7 and is currently studying under violinist Wendy Sharp at the Yale University School of Music. Kim has been a member of Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestra for eight years, and was concertmaster in the youth orchestra’s 2021 season. He has participated in, and won many competitions, most recently being named a merit winner in classical music of the 2021 National Young Arts Competition, and a first place winner of the New York Artist International Competition. Kim will be attending Carnegie Mellon University in the fall to pursue a double major in Math, and Computer Science.

Fairfield gets AAA bond rating, successful bond, note sale

The Town of Fairfield received a AAA bond training and recently had a successful bond, note, and sale.

The AAA rating enables the Town to borrow money at a low rate. Moody’s specifically cited Fairfield’s “outstanding credit position” and that “the town’s economy and tax base are exceptionally healthy.”

Long-term bonds in the amount of $28,395,000, and short-term notes in the amount of $13,855,000 were sold on the competitive market. Janney Montgomery Scott submitted the winning bid, with an interest rate of 1.80 percent for the 20 year bonds.

The proceeds from the issuance will provide funding for schools, general purpose and sewer improvements. There were several notable projects in this financing, including the Mill Hill School expansion, road paving, and the Wastewater Treatment Plant Resiliency Project. The list of projects also included $1.4 million to help with the remediation of various sites that were contaminated during the Fill Pile scandal in the town.

New ‘Little Free Library’ installed in adjacent community

People from Save the Children, based in Fairfield, and the Rotary Club of Fairfield recently helped open a new “Little Free Library” installed outside of the South End Community Center, at 650 Park Ave. in Bridgeport, and the Bridgeport YMCA at 850 Park Ave. in Bridgeport.

The organizations’ donation provides free, year-round access to books for children and families.

Save the Children and the Rotary Club nationally created a partnership in 2019 called “Together, We Read,” that is focused on promoting the importance of early childhood education and literacy.

Children who attend summer camps at the Bridgeport YMCA were on hand for the event, and were the first to share a book at the library.

‘Voice’ singer, songwriter coming to Penfield Pavilion

Javier Colon, who is from Stratford and was the very first winner of the television show “The Voice,” is going to join the Band Central, and perform live at Team Woofgang & Co’s “Party with a Purpose” fundraiser on July 8, at Penfield Pavilion in Fairfield. The theme of the event is South Beach Soiree.

Music, dancing, cocktails and food, catered by Festivities, will begin the event. There will also be a silent auction and updates about the nonprofit organization. Team Woofgang & Co. Executive Director will welcome guests to the event. Board Member Ed Stern, and a supporter of the organization, Terry Clancy, will act as Masters of Ceremonies for the evening.

Proceeds from the evening will enable the organization to continue to provide their curriculum at no cost to the team members, or their families.

Purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/south-beach-soiree-tickets-156118427419. Visit https://www.woofgangco.org/ for more information about the organization. The organization focuses on empowering adults with physical, intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Weekly Wellness Program available

Sacred Heart University graduate level occupational therapy students are offering three sessions of wellness in a Weekly Wellness Program on July 6, 13 and 20, at 9 a.m., on the patio of the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities. The group will examine how peoples’ physical, emotional, social, intellectual, vocational, environmental, spiritual, and financial wellness interact with one another to impact peoples’ overall wellness. Register at https://myactivecenter.com/, or call the center at (203) 256-3166.

Bigelow Center reopening

The Bigelow Center for Senior Activities is having a free “Re-opening Kick-Off Lunch Event,” at noon on July 9. Reservations are required. Register at https:myactivecenter.com/, or call the center at (203) 256-3166.

Its first day of in-person classes follow on July 12 for those registered. Review the center’s reopening packet at fairfieldct.org for important information since the center closed in 2020 for the coronavirus pandemic.