Community news: Theatre Fairfield examines race in original play and more

Fairfield University Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts resident theater company, Theatre Fairfield, will perform “Project X,” at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 in person, and virtually from the Wien Experimental Theatre.

“Project X,” is a devised, original piece of digital work about life at Fairfield University, but reflective of the United States’ 21st century struggle with race, and social justice. The production aims to provoke the feeling of empathy, and promote frank, and respectful dialogue around race, and privilege.

It is the 2021 entry in Theatre Fairfield’s biennial “Theatre in the Raw: The Lucille Lortel Festival of New Works.”

“Project X,” is directed by its guest artist Godfrey Simmons, who is also the artistic director of the HartBeat Ensemble performing arts theater in Hartford.

The piece was created by a group of people, and not a single playwright, though Judy Tate did the final script. It is developed collaboratively with a core group of people, who researched the central question of the piece. The research included storytelling circles, surveys, and interviews.

The creators of “Project X,” cast a wide net in the research process, and included students in all majors, faculty and staff at Fairfield University.

The project is supported by Fairfield University associate professor of sociology, and anthropology, Rachelle Brunn-Bevel, Ph.D, and Fairfield University associate professor of sociology, and anthropology and faculty chair for Inclusive Excellence.

Following the semester-long story gathering process, the script was assembled, rehearsed, revised, and is now being performed.

Sixty seats will be available for each performance. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

Each showing will be streamed live via the YouTube Channel for Theatre Fairfield. The play will never be pre-recorded. Patrons will be emailed a link from the Quick Center Box Office.

Visit quickcenter.fairfield.edu to read more about, “Project X,” and to purchase tickets.

Visit fairfield.edu to learn more about Theatre Fairfield.

Support group for widows meeting

The Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home is discussing what is important as a person moves forward in life, at 2 p.m., on Dec. 1.

The event is part of a support group for people, who are widowed, and that addresses the need to meet new people in a safe, and social setting.

The support group meets weekly at the same time, and features a speaker each week.

Call 203-255-1031, or email sb@sbfairfield.com for information.

The Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home is located at 50 Reef Road in Fairfield.

Upcoming town holiday events

The town will be hosting several upcoming holiday events.

The Christmas Tree Lighting will be on the Fairfield Town Hall Green at 7 p.m. on Dec. 3, with a choir beginning at 6 p.m.

An Echoes of (Frank) Sinatra celebration event takes place at the Penfield Pavilion at the Penfield Beach, 323 Fairfield Beach Road in Fairfield, at 7 p.m. on Dec. 4.

A Holiday Breakfast will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 11 at Fairfield Ludlowe High School, at 785 Unquowa Road.

Visit fairfieldct.org for more information.