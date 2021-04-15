Community news: Walk a Mile in Fairfield goes virtual, and more

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes goes virtual

The Center for Family Justice will have its ninth annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event as a monthlong virtual event for the second consecutive year because of ongoing COVID-19 social gathering restrictions.

The nonprofit organization is encouraging supporters to take personal fundraising walks to take a stand against gender-based violence throughout the month of April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. This virtual walk effort will once again be chaired by Gary MacNamara, Executive Director of Public Safety & Government Affairs at Sacred Heart University, and the former Fairfield police chief.

The fundraising and awareness event will culminate the morning of April 24 with a live social media broadcast to celebrate people who have taken their own walks on behalf of CFJ throughout the month of April.

People can register online to participate in Walk A Mile in Her Shoes, form a team and create a fundraising page, and encourage friends and family to donate.

Participants are encouraged to take a picture, or video walking in support of CFJ, and share it on social media using the hashtags #WhyIWalkCFJ #WeStillWalkforCFJ #IStillWalkForCFJ through April 30. It’s suggested people wear the Walk a Mile symbol of red shoes or something teal, the official color of sexual violence awareness.

These photos or short videos tcan be sent to CFJ’s Community Relations Coordinator Beth Fitzpatrick at BFitzpatrick@CenterforFamilyJustice.org. The event is sponsored by Aquarion Water.

Thousands of local residents have joined CFJ for the event since 2013 through downtown Fairfield to raise awareness about the impact sexual abuse, and violence against women and girls has in the local communities it serves.

The event also has a goal of raising more than $50,000 to support the Elizabeth M. Pfriem Camp HOPE America-Bridgeport, CFJ’s therapeutic summer camp, and yearlong mentoring program for local youth impacted by domestic and sexual violence.

Contact Lisa Labella, CFJ’s Director of Development and Community Outreach at LLabella@CenterforFamilyJustice.org to learn more about supporting the event as a sponsor, participant or donor.

Proverb brings home design honors from Hatch Awards

Proverb, a multidisciplinary branding agency in Boston, has brought home a silver and bronze award from the 60th Boston Ad Club’s Hatch Awards.

The silver award was awarded in the design category for their work with Post Road Residential’s project, “The Anchorage,” 90 luxury apartment homes located in Fairfield.

Visit www.proverbagency.com for more information.

Cleanups announced to celebrate Earth Month

The Mill River Wetland Committee (MRWC) will host a few Fairfield cleanups as part of their celebration of Earth Month.

These include one at Penfield Beach on April 18 and one on Black Rock Turnpike on April 25, both from 1-3 p.m. Advanced registration is required and can be done through signupgenius.

Concerned citizens who are interested in protecting the environment, and the Mill River Watershed should visit https://mrwc-farfield.org/engage/ for more information about how to become involved.

Author speaking in virtual event

Susan Allport, the author of the book “Sermons in Stone: The Stone Walls of New England and New York” is the speaker of the Fairfield Library’s next program on April 20, at 10:45 a.m. on Zoom.

It is also sponsored by the Greenfield Hill Garden Club.

People in the community are able to register for the event through the library’s “events” website.

New housing program starts

A new program, “Fairfield Talks Housing,” a resident-led discussion series about housing issues in the community, will debut at 7 p.m. on April 20. The first discussion will focus on “middle housing” — what it is, why it’s important for housing opportunities, and what’s needed to increase more middle housing options in Fairfield.

The “Fairfield Talks Housing” series, sponsored by Fairfield County’s Center for Housing Opportunity, is a chance to have a fact-based, thoughtful discussion about residences that exist between single-family homes and large, multi-unit complexes.

The evening will be moderated by Fairfield residents Alyssa Kent and Michelle Lapine McCabe.

Presenters include: Robert Lane, founding partner of Plan + Process LLP and senior fellow for Community Design, Regional Plan Association; John Guszkowski, co-founder and principal at Tyche Planning and Policy Group; and Kiley Gosselin, executive director of partnership for Strong Communities.

There will be time for questions and open discussion with the panelists.

Register for the virtual event on Zoom.