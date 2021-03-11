Community news: Webinar to address cannabis trends among youth and more

Music room dedicated to Southport resident

LifeBridge Community Services recently dedicated the music room in the agency’s Center for Youth Development to Brendan Miles, of Southport.

The dedication is in recognition of a $180,000 gift from Brendan and Carolyn Miles’ daughter, Molly Miles who sold a vintage Ferrari the couple gifted her and decided to donate half of the proceeds to LifeBridge in recognition of her father who has served as board chair, and now on its board.

The money will be used to support the agency’s flagship program, The Urban Scholars Program, which provides educational and enrichment opportunities for youth ages 11 to 14 years old in Bridgeport.

Senior center to host St. Patrick’s Day drive-thru luncheon

The Bigelow Center for Senior Activities is having a St. Patrick’s Day drive-thru luncheon March 16, at noon. People who are interested in attending can join from the safety of their cars for a traditional St. Patrick’s Day lunch of corned beef and cabbage. Reservations are required for the drive-thru only event. People are asked to stay in their cars. No walkups.

Visit myactivecenter.com to register. Email bigelowcenter@fairfieldct.org for assistance.

Museum hosts talk on Native woman

Fairfield Museum and History will host a virtual talk on Ann Prask on March 14, at 7 p.m.

Jenny Hale Pulsipher, a history professor at Brigham Young University, will discuss the life of Prask, who was a girl from Mahican country, now present-day Albany, N.Y. She was captured and enslaved by English forces during the Pequot War at the battle of Munnocommock Swamp, now present-day Southport.

Her talk will look at the political savvy of Prask and her husband, John Wompas, throughout the 17th century.

Visit https://www.fairfieldhistory.org/events/the-life-of-ann-prask-jenny-hale-pulsipher/ to register. It is available on the museum’s website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.

First selectwoman tours new COVID-19 testing site

Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick recently toured the new Yale New Haven Health COVID-19 testing site at 140 Mill Plain Road in Fairfield.

Yale New Haven Health opened the two-lane, drive-through site March 1. Located near the Fairfield Metro North train station, the site can accommodate up to 450 appointments per day, seven days a week. Self scheduling is available through the Yale New Haven Health website, or directly at https://covidtesting2.ynhhs.org/. Testing is open to all patient populations, including pre-procedure, asymptomatic, symptomatic and healthcare workers.

Yale New Haven Health operates several other COVID-19 testing sites throughout Connecticut. Call 833-ASK-YNHH (833-275-9644) for information.

Panel to discuss universities’ support services

A webinar on attending colleges with support services for students with IEPs/504s and their parents will be held March 15, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The discussion will include representatives from universities offering support services. Panelists include representatives from Sacred Heart University, St. Lawrence University, Syracuse University, Rutgers University and New York University.

The panel will share details about available academic, social and living supports for students at these schools.

RSVP for the webinar at: https://dariensepac.wordpress.com/.

Author of “Enchanted” to speak at Fairfield University

Fairfield University’s Open VISIONS Forum and the Bank of America Women and Leadership Series will welcome Tara Westover, a best-selling memoirist and author of “Enchanted” for a virtual lecture on March 16, at 7:30 p.m.

Westover will discuss the power of knowledge to overcome the most difficult circumstances. There will be a panel discussion after the presentation.

This event is the second in series that is designed to open minds and celebrate female leaders around the world.

This event is being sponsored by Bank of America, Moffly Media, TV Eyes, Delamar Southport, Delamar Spa, the Artisan, and Abbey Tent & Party Rentals; it is also part of the 50th anniversary celebration of women at Fairfield University.

Tickets are $10 to $20 and available at Quickcenter.com. This, and several upcoming premiere Quick events are free for Quick Center Members. Visit quickcenter.com, call the Quick Center box office at 203-254-4010, or toll free at 1-877-ARTS-396 to becoming a Quick Center member.

Webinar to address cannabis trends among youth

The Fairfield CARES Community Coalition is hosting a free educational webinar, “Speaking Bluntly About Cannabis” March 18, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Participants will learn about current cannabis trends, paraphernalia, the potential detrimental impact on youth, signs of youth use and what parents can do. Local experts in the counseling and therapy field will also be participating to respond to questions that are relevant to the community.

Registration for the webinar is requested at tinyurl.com/FCCannabisWebinar.