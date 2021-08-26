Community news: Workshop teaches actors to be patients and more

The Trinity Episcopal Church Spirtual Center is hosting Hindu writer, speaker and social activist Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati at a free event on Sept. 9. The event will be at 7 p.m. and will be both in-person and livestreamed. It is open to all people with advance registration.

Saraswati will discuss the concept of the word “grace,” and how it unexpectedly entered, and changed her life. Saraswati will also explore the unusual series of events that led her out of her upper middle class American life, and into her spiritual awakening on the banks of the Ganga of India.

Copies of Saraswati’s memoir book, “Hollywood to the Himalayas,” will be available for a suggested donation of $30 or more to the Divine Shakti Foundation. An author signing will follow the event. Call the church at 203-255-0454 with questions. Register at Sadhvi_at_TSC_eventbrite.com.

The center is located at 651 Pequot Ave. in Southport.

Sailing organization host Scout Troop 88

Community Sailing of Fairfield recently hosted Fairfield Scout Troop 88 to an open sail on Aug. 16, with volunteer skippers taking 24 scouts out for demonstration sailing trips in club boats.

The goal of the four-hour program was to have fun and introduce safe boating basics.

Community Sailing of Fairfield is a 25-year-old nonprofit organization of sailing and kayaking enthusiasts based in Southport’s Ye Yacht Yard marina. Visit https://www.communitysailingfairfield.com/ for more information about the organization.

Fairfield U. offering health care method acting workshop

Fairfield University’s Marion Peckham Egan School of Nursing and Health Studies is launching a free, three-day immersive acting workshop titled, “Patients and Performance: Healthcare Method Acting.” The workshop is open to the public and runs Sept. 17 through Sept. 19.

Attendees will use the school’s simulation center, and be trained to play roles of standardized patients, which is a key component of the Egan School’s curricula at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. Actors will learn to portray patients with health care needs, and to interact with students in order to help them develop their skills as health care providers.

Register by contacting Fairfield University’s Administrative Assistant for Simulation and Health Studies Laura Strang at lstrang@fairfield.edu.

Michael Cicirelli, an advanced practice registered nurse, and Tom Schwans, an adjunct professor in the school’s Visual and Performing Arts Department, are teaching the workshop.

In exchange for completing the workshop, participants are asked to commit to 10 unpaid hours of standardized patient acting. Upon fulfilling the 10-hour commitment, the participants are eligible to earn $18 an hour. Each day of the workshop, participants will layer acting methods in improvisation with empathy building experiences to allow them to immerse themselves in the role of a patient. Participants will need to attend all three sessions. The simulation center is accredited in teaching, and education through the Society for Simulation in Healthcare.

Pride, wellness fair happening

The Triangle Community Center is hosting a free Pride and Wellness Fair from noon to 3 p.m. on Aug. 29, at the Wakeman Boys and Girls Club in Southport. The event will feature vendors, who specialize in services including sexual, and reproductive health, personal trainers, mental health, massage, primary care, advocacy and more.

The event is mask mandated amid the coronavirus pandemic, and wheelchair accessible. The Boys and Girls Club is located at 385 Center St. in Southport. The center is located at 650 West Ave. in Norwalk.

Foundation announcer of ‘Tree of Hope’ recognition

The Pediatric Hydrocephalus Foundation is August’s “Tree of Hope” on Sherman Green. The nonprofit works against hydrocephalus, the buildup of fluid in the brain.

The tree has been lit up in “hydrocephalus blue” along with an informational lawn sign about the foundation, and the brain condition to raise awareness.

Cindy and Tim Shanely, of Fairfield, are the foundation’s Connecticut chapter directors, as well as the parents of 8-year-old Reagan, who has the condition.

Research projects about the condition are being conducted in several hospitals across Fairfield County, including the Yale School of Medicine, which has hosted local fundraising events on behalf of the foundation since 2015. The family has also created the Reagan Sloane Shanely Scholarship for applicants, who are interested in the neuroscience, or engineering fields, and who have an understanding, and, or current interest in the condition, cerebral spinal fluid, and the brain.﻿