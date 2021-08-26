Community news: Workshop teaches actors to be patients and more
The 25-year-old nonprofit organization of sailing, and kayaking enthusiasts based in Southport’s Ye Yacht Yard marina, Community Sailing of Fairfield, (CSF), recently hosted Fairfield Scout Troop 88 to an open sail on Monday, Aug. 16, with volunteer skippers taking 24 Scouts out for demonstration sailing trips in club boats in the waters off Southport, and the goal of the four hour program being having fun, and introducing safe boating basics.
The Pediatric Hydrocephalus Foundation, and the nonprofit organization’s battle against Hydrocephalus, the build up of fluid in the brain, has been recognized in August, as part of Fairfield’s “Tree of Hope” initative on Sherman Green. the tree has been lit up in “Hydrocephalus Blue” with an informational lawn sign about the foundation, and the brain condition displayed at the tree sight since Sunday, Aug. 1, and will be lit up through Tuesday, Aug. 31. The foundation’s Connecticut state Chapter Directors and Fairfield’s own Cindy, and Tim Shanely are the parents of 8-year-old Reagan, who has the condition.
Trinity hosting writer, speaker, social activist
The Trinity Episcopal Church Spirtual Center is hosting Hindu writer, speaker and social activist Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati at a free event on Sept. 9. The event will be at 7 p.m. and will be both in-person and livestreamed. It is open to all people with advance registration.