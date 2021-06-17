Community news: 'Yoga on the Beach' in Fairfield, and more

Edge Fitness Clubs having ‘Yoga on the Beach’

The Edge Fitness Clubs will be holding “Yoga on the Beach” at 7 a.m. on June 21 at Penfield Beach to celebrate both International Yoga Day and the first day of summer. The event is one hour long and free to the public.

People who are interested in participating in the event do not need to be an Edge Fitness member. Parking will be free. RSVP for the event, and find out all of the details about it on their Facebook page.

Fairfield Sidewalk Sale & Street Fair happening

The town and the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, are again co-sponsoring the Fairfield Sidewalk & Street Fair in Fairfield Center on July 17, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., rain, or shine. Select merchants will offer a preview of sale merchandise beginning on July 15.

More than 50 Fairfield business are expected to participate in this year’s events. Stands will be set up along the Post Road from the Heritage Square Shopping Center to the Promenade at the Brick Walk. Admission is free.

Fairfield’s Sherman Green will feature activities for children and families, including an inflatable bounce house. There will also be live musical entertainment at multiple venues throughout downtown.

Limited sponsorship opportunities still exist. Any businesses and vendors who are interested in either participating in, or sponsoring this year’s event should contact the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce at 203-255-1011, or the town’s department of community and economic development at 203-256-3120.

Sturges Ridge helping Fairfield senior citizens be more social

Sturges Ridge of Fairfield, which is a Benchmark assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community, is sponsoring free classic films and outdoor concerts this summer for all senior citizens in the Fairfield area.

The Wednesday matinee movies will be shown at the Sacred Heart University Community Theatre, at 5151 Park Ave. They started June 16 and will last for a total 10 weeks.

Outdoor concerts are also underway at the Sherman Green Gazebo until Sept. 4, with the assisted living community’s support. A total of 38 outdoor concerts featuring musical performers, and a wide variety of music genres are being offered. The shows occur several times a week from 6:30 until 8 p.m.

Call 203-774-9740 for more information about the assisted living community’s summer programs.

Bigelow Center having Father’s Day barbecue lunch

The Bigelow Center for Senior Activities is having a Father’s Day barbecue lunch on June 18, on the center’s lawn, 100 Mona Terrace.

Reservations are required. Register at Myactiveseniorcenter.com, or call 203-256-3166.

Center staff will be available on the center’s patio prior the lunch to answer residents’ questions about registration, membership to the center, and the center’s 2021/2022 membership renewals. The center is also re-opening on July 12 after temporarily closing in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Fairfield, Southport residents graduates of Greens Farms Academy

The following Fairfield and Southport residents graduated from Greens Farms Academy on June 10: Will Whelan, Max Yates, Tim Northrop, Larson Palmgren, Jackson Rassias, Max Howat, Annabel Kreitler, Annie Lew, Lilly Beck, Zoë Koskinas, Kate Millard, Annika White and Haley Nilsson. During the school’s spring awards ceremony, White received the Creative Writing award; Millard received the Marijane Beltz Sportsmanship Award, the Visual Arts Award, and the Joan Loomis Award for French; Palmgren received the Sustainability Award; Yates received the Edward J. Denes, Jr. Outstanding Athlete Award; and Whelan received the Angela Van Acker Award for initiative and commitment to community service.