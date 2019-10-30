Companies ordered to stop selling illegal health coverage

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — About 1,400 New Hampshire residents will have to find new health insurance plans after state regulators said they had been sold illegal policies.

The state insurance commissioner on Wednesday ordered Aliera Healthcare and Trinity Healthcare to stop selling or renewing insurance in New Hampshire. Officials say Aliera has been marketing and administering health coverage on behalf of Trinity, which calls itself a health care sharing ministry. Such ministries are legal and exempt from state insurance regulation if they can show they have been in existence since 1999 and that their members share medical expenses and a common set of religious beliefs. But regulators say Trinity doesn't meet the requirements to be considered legitimate.

Commissioner John Elias says his department got dozens of complaints. Trinity didn't immediately respond to an email Wednesday.