Companies vying for New Mexico racino license due in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — It will be up to a state district judge whether to accept a proposed settlement that will clear the way for regulators to make a decision on New Mexico's sixth and final license for a horse racetrack and casino.

A hearing is scheduled Thursday in Albuquerque.

The state attorney general's office confirmed late Wednesday that an agreement had been brokered between the state racing commission and Hidalgo Downs LLC, which proposes building a racino in southwestern New Mexico.

The company was concerned about recommendations outlined in an independent feasibility study done for the commission last fall. The company argued that not enough was done to study the issue.

Under the proposed resolution, the commission would agree to "fully and fairly" assess all candidates — without considering the previous recommendations — before awarding the lucrative license.