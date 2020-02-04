Company accuses Pilgrimage Festival of failing to pay bill

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — The organizers of an annual festival in Tennessee have been sued over allegations they didn't pay an audio-visual company that provided equipment for the event.

Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival is facing a $110,000 lawsuit from Big Thrill Productions, The Tennessean reported. The production company filed the complaint seeking its bill and attorney and legal fees on Jan. 30 in Williamson County Civil Court.

The complaint stated Big Thrill Productions would file suit if it hadn't been paid within 10 days of when the bill was due.

The festival had paid its bill, founder Brandt Wood told the newspaper. The group “wasn't aware of any outstanding payments due or disputes,” Pilgrimage Festival spokesman Mike Alday said.

A hearing on the lawsuit had not been scheduled, according to the newspaper. The case is expected to go before Judge Joseph Woodruff's court.

The festival is a two-day event in Franklin that's held in late September each year.