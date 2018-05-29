Company produces waterproof map for national monument

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A new map of Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument offers outdoor enthusiasts a detailed look at the trails, roads, boat launches and campsites.

Maine-based company Map Adventures LLC has produced the waterproof map in partnership with the Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters, a nonprofit group that promotes and supports the new monument.

Andrew Bossie, executive director of the friend group, tells the Bangor Daily News that the goal is provide a tool to help people "get out there and explore the monument."

Map Adventure was founded in 1994. Since then, the company has published more than 100 detailed maps, including popular trail maps for Baxter State Park and Acadia National Park. The cost of the Katahdin Woods and Waters map is $9.95.