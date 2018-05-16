https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Company-van-tires-slashed-12920284.php
Company van tires slashed
Published 5:25 pm, Wednesday, May 16, 2018
FAIRFIELD — A Tunxis Hill business owner called police Monday morning after discovering one of his work vans vandalized.
The owner of Claudett Painting said two tires were slashed and the passenger side was splattered with purple house paint. The paint was still wet when it was discovered at 7 a.m. The damage was estimated at $300.
