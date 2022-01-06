Complaints made over utility management of Hebgen Lake, dam

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Summer drought followed by a Hebgen Dam component failure in late November led to complaints about how the dam’s owner managed summer water levels in Hebgen Lake and why it failed to notice a sudden reduction in water released into the Madison River this fall, potentially harming brown trout.
Owners of recreational businesses that rely on Hebgen Lake being full during the summer argue dam owner NorthWestern Energy was aware of the low snowpack and runoff in spring 2021, but continued to allow “excessive spring discharges” of water into the Madison River in southwestern Montana.