Complexity of Connecticut toll plan could delay vote

Protesters have gather outside the state Capitol to rally against a proposal to put electronic tolls on the state's highways Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Hartford, Conn. Demonstrators on Saturday called the plan another tax increase state residents can't afford. They held "no tolls" signs and wore "no tolls" shirts as they criticized Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont's plan to raise money for highway improvements.(Melanie Stengel/Hartford Courant via AP) less Protesters have gather outside the state Capitol to rally against a proposal to put electronic tolls on the state's highways Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Hartford, Conn. Demonstrators on Saturday called the plan ... more Photo: Melanie Stengel, AP Photo: Melanie Stengel, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Complexity of Connecticut toll plan could delay vote 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers may not vote on a highway tolling bill until after the legislative session ends, given the complexity of the bill.

Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM'-oh-wits) said Monday he'd prefer the General Assembly authorize tolls on Interstates 84, 91, 95 and Route 15 before the June 5 adjournment, but said he wouldn't be opposed to a special session.

He said it's an "incredibly complex bill to write," especially considering the need for Connecticut to obtain federal approval.

The state is taking the unusual approach of seeking permission to build electronic tolls on existing highways. It would be allowed to do so through a federal traffic congestion mitigation program.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont's administration and lawmakers have been working with the Federal Highway Administration on meeting the program's requirements.