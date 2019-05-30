Compromise reached in effort to change airport's name

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The two sides embroiled in a legislative dispute to rename T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island have apparently reached a compromise.

The state's main airport is named after Theodore Francis Green, Rhode Island's governor in the 1930s and a U.S. senator from 1937 until 1961.

But there had been efforts to rebrand the facility in Warwick as Rhode Island International Airport.

The Providence Journal reports that state Rep. Charlene Lima, who wanted to keep Green's name on the airport, told fellow House members this week that "we have reached a consensus to keep his name and call it Rhode Island T.F. Green International" airport.

The Cranston Democrat says Green's family, who had opposed removing Green's name, are on board with the new proposal.