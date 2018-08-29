Computer glitch locks students out of Fairfield bus schedules a day before opening day

FAIRFIELD — A software glitch means about 800 students can’t access the online school bus schedule.

While school officials are working on the issue, Superintendent of Schools Toni Jones said students should use the same bus stop that they used last year.

She said even if the child’s name is not listed for that stop, they will be allowed to ride until the issue is resolved.

Fairfield Public Schools are scheduled to open Thursday, Aug. 30.

Jones also said the volume of calls and emails to the transportation department have been too great to respond to individually. Parents and students should continue to check Infinite Campus for updated information.