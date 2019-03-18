Concert at SHU to celebrate music of Brazilian music composer

The Sacred Heart University Academic Music Program presents Prof. Joe Carter and the Brazilian Jazz All Stars in a tribute concert celebrating the music of Brazilian music composer, Antonio Carlos Jobim. The concert will take place on April 16 at 7 p.m. at the Edgerton Center for the Performing Arts at SHU, 5151 Park Avenue, Fairfield.

The concert will feature:

Joe Carter (USA) - violao (brazilian acoustic guitar) Hendrik Meurkens (Germany) - harmonica Ali Ryerson (USA) - flutes David Finck (USA) - acoustic bass Graciliano Zambonin (Brazil) - drums & percussion

Plus special guest, vocalist Laura Volpintesta (USA) - vocals

A.C. Jobim (aka “Tom” Jobim) was a Brazilian songwriter, composer, arranger, singer and pianist/ guitarist. He was the primary force behind the creation of the Bossa Nova style and his songs have been performed by many singers and instrumentalists within Brazil and internationally. Widely known as the composer of Garota de Ipanema (The Girl From Ipanema), one of the most recorded songs of all time, Jobim created a large number of songs that are today included in Jazz and Pop standard repertoires.

This international group performs Jobim’s compositions, staying true to the original melodies and maintaining Jobim’s vision for his compositions but, at the same time, adding the North American Jazz aspect of improvisation. This allows the performers the ability to interpret Jobim’s music and apply their musical personalities to the music, creating a very distinctive and original sound.

Prof. Joe Carter is the Director of Sacred Heart’s Academic Music Program and has been a SHU faculty member since 1987.

For tickets, contact the box office at 203-371-7908.