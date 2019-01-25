Conference focuses on redistricting trends, legal challenges

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — People unhappy with recent trends in drawing congressional and legislative maps are gathering on a North Carolina campus to talk about ways they say will make redistricting more equitable.

A two-day "Reason, Reform & Redistricting Conference " begins Friday at Duke University.

About 300 people are expected to attend the event organized in part by Common Cause. The group has sued over both North Carolina's congressional and legislative districts, alleging excessive partisan bias by Republican mapmakers. Common Cause lawyers planning to argue before the U.S. Supreme Court in March to ask that the state's congressional map be overturned are among conference speakers.

Mathematicians and other professors trying to quantify the effects of gerrymandering will speak, as will those trying to change laws in North Carolina so non-partisan redistricting methods are mandated.