Congressional delegation to tour Yucca Mountain nuclear site

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A congressional delegation is due to tour the Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository site in Nevada, led by an Illinois Republican who wants to restart the mothballed project.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that about 12 members of Congress are expected to accompany Congressman John Shimkus on the Saturday visit to the site about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northwest of Las Vegas.

Shimkus is the chair of the U.S. Energy and Environment subcommittee on environment.

Work on the facility stopped about a decade ago, but Shimkus backed legislation that passed the House in May to resume licensing proceedings.

As planned, the site would entomb the most radioactive waste from nuclear power plants around the nation.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry visited the site in 2017 and another congressional tour led by Shimkus went there in 2015.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com