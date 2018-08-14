Congressman Cicilline calls FBI agent's firing 'disturbing'

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island lawmakers have offered mixed reactions to the news of longtime FBI agent Peter Strzok's firing Friday.

Democratic U.S. Rep. David Cicilline tells The Providence Journal he feels Strzok's firing was "more than a little suspicious" and "very disturbing."

Cicilline was a strong defender of Strzok when he was slammed during a House hearing over text messages criticizing President Donald Trump.

The representative says Congress should investigate Strzok's firing.

Democratic Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse offered different points of view, saying they both trusted the FBI's internal administrative decisions.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin could not be reached for comment.

Strzok's lawyer says he was removed due to political pressure. Trump said in a tweet Monday that Strzok was one of many "bad players" in the FBI.

