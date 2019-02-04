Congressman to refuse corporate donations

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern announced in a town hall held in Massachusetts that he will no longer accept corporate donations.

The Democrat said during the meeting held in Northampton on Saturday that he wants to fund his campaign with "money from regular people."

He says corporate Political Action Committees "don't reflect the values and the interests of the people I represent."

As chairman of the House Rules Committee, McGovern is the first congressional committee chair to refuse such donations.

He joins 50 other members of Congress who say they will decline money from corporate PACs.

McGovern says he may lose campaign dollars, but he believes the public will reward his transparency.