Connecticut Dance School’s ‘Nutcracker’ at Quick Center Dec. 15

FAIRFIELD — Connecticut Dance School’s family-friendly production of the Nutcracker, on Sunday, Dec. 15, will have everything a Nutcracker connoisseur looks for: a giant Christmas tree that grows, waltzing flowers, and a magical Sugar Plum Fairy. The cast includes over 160 CDS students from all over Fairfield County, and several real-life families appear on stage.

The Compares of Fairfield are one of those families. Sisters Audrey and Natalie, both students at Fairfield Woods Middle School, and their father, Brian will be performing. Audrey is cast in the coveted role of Clara, Natalie as a Russian Dancer, and Brian will be in the Party Scene.

“We had no idea how much Connecticut Dance School would change our daughters' lives. This is our 8th year with the school, and thanks to CDS, our girls have grown into athletes and artists. Their fantastic teachers have taught them important life skills like confidence, poise and time management. Best of all they have made amazing friends and memories for a lifetime,” said the girls’ mother, Serene Compare. Serene is the wife of Brian and an active parent volunteer at CDS year round.

"The Connecticut Dance School Nutcracker is a wonderful community event that brings so many families together," noted Moira Murphy Wright, the school's artistic director. " We are celebrating our 24th production this year. Our Nutcracker has become a time-honored tradition and a wonderful way to celebrate the season."

Tickets are on sale now for the Sunday, Dec. 15 for 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. performances at Fairfield University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts.

General admission is $45. Tickets for child/student/senior are $25 each. You can purchase tickets online at www.ctdanceschool.org or call the Quick Center Box Office at (203) 254-4010.

A Nutcracker Boutique will be held in the Quick Center’s lobby. Proceeds will benefit CDS’ ongoing programs, scholarship fund, and studio renovations.

Connecticut Dance School is a 501(c)(3) classical ballet school located in Fairfield, CT and will celebrating its 50th year in existence in 2020.

For further information, please contact 203-384-2492 or go to www.ctdanceschool.org.