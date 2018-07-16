Connecticut Democrats blast Trump's meeting with Putin

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Some of Connecticut's top Democratic politicians are sharply criticizing Republican President Donald Trump's remarks following his historic meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy issued some of the sharpest remarks Monday, calling the president's comments and actions "Shameful. Treasonous. Terrifying." He says the Trump is "either in way over his head or does not have our nation's best interests at heart."

Standing next to Putin, Trump questioned U.S. intelligence agencies' conclusions that Russia was to blame for meddling in the 2016 election to his benefit.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal says the president's "so-called summit was a gift to Vladimir Putin, legitimizing his cyber-attack on America and elevating him on the world stage."

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes is accusing Trump of "total capitulation to Putin."