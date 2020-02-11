Connecticut city's use of smart boots a financial boon

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut city's use of electronic “smart boots” to immobilize the vehicles of parking ticket scofflaws has been a financial windfall.

Since Stamford started using the boots last February, 800 violators have been caught and the city has collected nearly $500,000 in parking fines and fees, city Transportation Bureau Chief Jim Travers told The Advocate.

In the prior year, when scofflaws’ cars were towed instead of electronically booted, the city caught 173 violators and collected $89,000 in fines and fees.

The amount owed to the city has dropped from $2 million to $1.3 million, he said.

Under the new system, when violators find a smart boot locked onto their front tire they also find a window sticker instructing them to call a toll-free number. They can pay immediately using a credit card, and in return get a code that unlocks the boot. The violator removes it and is required to return it to city hall within 24 hours or face a $25 per day fine.

A scofflaw is someone who has three or more unpaid tickets, or owes at least $250 in fines and late fees. The city sends warnings before attaching a boot.