Connecticut electors cast all 7 votes for Biden and Harris

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — All seven of Connecticut's electors cast their ballots Monday for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in an unusual, socially distanced ceremony at the state Capitol that some electors called an honor of a lifetime, especially during these politically turbulent times.
“I am positively thrilled. I have to tell you that this is the most exciting day of my life," said John Kalamarides, a former chairman of the Wilton Democratic Town Committee. He added it was “disturbing” to see Republican President Donald Trump and his supporters question the validity of the election.