Connecticut governor eases restrictions on houses of worship

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Ned Lamont announced Friday he is easing pandemic restrictions on religious services, allowing houses of worship to now have up to 100 people inside, or 25% capacity, whichever is less.

Outdoor worship services will now be limited to up to 150 people, so long as everyone maintains proper social distancing.

All religious gatherings had previously been limited to 50 people under the governor’s earlier orders.

“We wanted to come up with some protocols that we think keep the congregation safe and allow you to worship in an appropriate way,” said the Democrat during a news conference on the state Capitol steps, joined by members of the faith community.

Some leaders said they plan or have already taken steps to keep worshipers 6 feet (2 meters) apart, limit physical contact and prevent further spread of the virus by replacing choirs with soloists to reduce the chance of airborne infections. Many said they still plan to continue streaming their services online for older church members.

Kelcy G.L. Steele, pastor of the Varick Memorial AME Zion Church in New Haven and a member of a committee of religious leaders advising Lamont on reopening houses of worship, said his congregation plans to continue to meet virtually.

“I want to see these numbers come down a lot more before we open our doors,” he said. “Let us make it perfectly clear that these guidelines will not eradicate the virus. It will just lessen the chance for someone to contract it.”

Meanwhile, the Bridgeport and Norwich Roman Catholic dioceses announced plans to resume services that had been canceled because of the pandemic. The Diocese of Bridgeport announced Friday that indoor weekday Masses, funerals and weddings will be held again beginning Monday. Bishop Frank Caggiano also said weekend services will resume June 13 and 14.

Caggiano said coronavirus precautions will be in place, including requirements for keeping at least 6 feet (2 meters) apart and wearing masks.

In the Diocese of Norwich, weekday Masses are set to resume June 8 with similar social distancing requirements. Bishop Michael Cote said weekend Masses continue to be suspended until further notice.

The Archdiocese of Hartford announced this week that weekday Masses, weddings, funerals and baptisms will resume June 8.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, or death.

In other coronavirus news in Connecticut:

___

CSCU CAMPUSES REOPENING

The physical campuses of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities will be open to residential and commuter students this fall, albeit with numerous safety protocols in place, CSCU President Mark Ojakian announced Friday.

While many details still need to be worked out, Ojakian said in a written announcement that campus teams and CSCU steering committees have spent the past several weeks identifying “opportunities and challenges” to make the 17 colleges and universities as safe as possible as the state reopens from the coronavirus outbreak. CSCU serves roughly 85,000 enrolled students.

“Our priority has been and will continue to be the safety of our students, faculty and staff," Ojakian said in a written statement. “That will not change as we move forward in our thoughtful and deliberative planning process to welcome students back to our campuses in August.”

Under the current plan, residential and commuter students can begin returning to the four state university campuses on Aug. 24. Classes will be held as usual Thanksgiving, while the balance of the semester and exams will be conducted online to help minimize the spread of the coronavirus. The 12 community colleges may also bring students back for the fall semester on Aug. 24 and courses will follow the common calendar.

Meanwhile, the community colleges will be allowed to begin offering limited in-person classes on campus beginning June 1, only for spring semester students who need to complete programs and new students enrolled in workforce development programs.

Before physical campuses reopen, Ojakian said each campus must write a plan that meets all the standards outlined by Lamont's committee for Connecticut's third phase of reopening. The campus plans must also incorporate recommendations from CSCU steering committees. He said the schools will be prepared to respond to changing public health conditions.

___

BUSINESS UTILITY BILLS

Financially struggling Connecticut businesses that have had trouble paying their utility bills during the pandemic have been given a reprieve. The state’s Public Utilities Regulatory says it is extending its non-residential customer shut-off moratorium through July 1.

A separate shut-off moratorium for residential customers remains in place until the state’s public health and civil preparedness emergency is lifted. Both moratoriums apply to customers of all electric, natural gas and water utilities regulated by PURA, and prohibit service terminations except in instances of public safety.