Connecticut lawmakers debate major expansion of Bottle Bill

Connecticut lawmakers on Thursday were poised to pass legislation that significantly updates the state's so-called “Bottle Bill” for the first time in decades, expanding the list of drink containers requiring a deposit.
Under the bill, which the House of Representatives was debating on Thursday afternoon, drink bottles for hard seltzer and hard cider, plant water, juice, juice drinks, tea, coffee, kombucha, plant-infused beverages, sports and energy drinks will have a 10-cent deposit — up from 5 cents — beginning Jan. 1, 2024.