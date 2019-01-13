Connecticut man hurt in New Hampshire snowmobile crash

GROTON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say a snowmobile crash in Groton should remind riders to slow down and use caution as early season conditions vary.

Conservation officers with New Hampshire Fish and Game were called to a crash Saturday afternoon. They say a 59-year-old man from Waterford, Connecticut, was hurt when he hit an obstacle on the trail and was thrown from his snowmobile. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Grafton County Sheriff's office also helped with the rescue.