COUSHATTA, La. (AP) — A Connecticut man died after sheriff’s deputies fired at him following a chase spanning two north Louisiana parishes, state police said Thursday.

In a news release, state police say they were asked to investigate by the sheriff’s offices in Red River and DeSoto parishes after 42-year-old Michael Laduca of Waterford, Connecticut, died following a confrontation with deputies Wednesday night. State police have not said whether Laduca was armed.