https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Connecticut-motorcyclist-struck-killed-by-tree-14442918.php
Connecticut motorcyclist struck, killed by tree limb
MANSFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say a motorcyclist has been struck and killed by a falling tree limb.
Police say 24-year-old Aubrey Ashleigh Premo was riding a Harley-Davidson on Route 89 in Mansfield when a large tree limb fell on her right shoulder around 1 p.m. Sunday.
The Coventry woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death remains under investigation.
View Comments