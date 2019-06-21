Connecticut's homeless population declines in 2019

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A new report shows Connecticut's homeless population has dropped to its lowest level since officials started tracking the population in 2007.

The Hartford Courant reports that the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness counted 3,033 homeless people in its annual Point-in-Time Count on Jan. 22, a 10% drop from last year's total.

The coalition organizes the one-night census every year to track the number of people in Connecticut who live outdoors, in emergency shelters or in transitional housing.

Despite the overall drop, there were marginal increases in the number of youth and veterans who were homeless during the count.

Coalition CEO Richard Cho says the results show a coordinated response system can help reduce homelessness, but he added that more needs to be done.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com