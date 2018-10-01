Connecticut state lawmakers want review of gas pipelines

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two Connecticut legislators want state regulators to conduct a comprehensive review of the state's natural gas infrastructure in light of the recent deadly explosions in neighboring Massachusetts.

Democratic Reps. Christopher Rosario of Bridgeport and Matthew Lesser of Middletown sent a letter on Monday to Katie Scharf Dykes, the chairwoman of the state's Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, seeking information about whether Connecticut residents face a similar risk.

Three Massachusetts communities were affected by a series of gas explosions and fires earlier this month that killed one person, injured some 25 others and damaged or destroyed dozens of homes and businesses.

The lawmakers are seeking information concerning the staffing levels of pipeline inspectors, the extent of leak-prone gas distribution pipeline and other matters.

A message was left seeking comment with PURA officials.