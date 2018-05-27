Connecticut stocks 24 ponds with 17,000 Channel Catfish

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has stocked 24 water bodies across Connecticut with Channel Catfish, one of the most sought after freshwater game fish species in the U.S.

This marks the 12th consecutive year DEEP has stocked the fish in ponds. Anglers will be able to vie for 17,000 fish this year.

The "cats" include about 6,600 adults averaging 14-to-18 inches in length and weighing just under two pounds, and about 10,600 juveniles weighing about a half pound and averaging nine-to-11 inches in length.

There is currently no minimum size for harvest. However, starting this year, people will be limited to three fish per person per day at places stocked with adults. There's now a six-fish-per-day limit in all other waters.

More information can be found at www.ct.gov/deep/anglersguide .