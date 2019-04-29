Connecticut to shutter Bristol courthouse in August

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Judicial Branch plans to close Bristol's courthouse as it seeks to cut costs and better allocate staff.

The Geographical Area No. 17 Courthouse currently handles about 112 cases a day, mostly misdemeanors and low-level felonies.

Those cases will be moved to New Britain after Aug. 30.

Officials expect the move to mean a 17 percent increase in cases heard in New Britain, but say that courthouse can accommodate the influx.

Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu says the state has assured her that no jobs will be lost as a result of the move and she views it as an opportunity to find a more productive use for the site.

The Judicial Branch says it has no plans to close any other courthouse in the state.