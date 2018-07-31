Conquistador reenactment leaders apologize to Pueblo Indians









SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Organizers of the annual reenactment of a 17th-century Spanish conquistador reclaiming Santa Fe from Native Americans issue apology to Pueblo Indians.

Santa Fe Fiesta, Inc. in a statement Tuesday said organizers "regret the suffering, trauma and pain the Pueblo people endured" during the years of the reenactment.

Organizers of the annual Fiesta de Santa Fe recently agreed to discontinue to reenactment after months of closed-door discussions about how to resolve the growing discord over "the Entrada."

The event, which was performed each autumn on the Santa Fe Plaza during the annual Fiesta de Santa Fe, had become a symbol of colonialism for some Native Americans, as well as a painful reminder of New Mexico's bloody past.

The pageant depicted the re-entry of conquistador Don Diego de Vargas into Santa Fe after the Pueblo Revolt of 1680.