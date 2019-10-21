Conservancy to spend $2.5M on Glacier National Park projects

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — The Glacier National Park Conservancy plans to spend $2.5 million to support 75 preservation, education and research projects in the Montana park next year.

The projects to be funded by the park's nonprofit fundraising arm include a citizen science program that lets scientists use data collected by volunteer visitors who spread out across the vast the park. They also include the park's first social media summit and research on Canada lynx, elk, rare plants and water quality.

The $2.5 million is an increase from the $2.3 million the conservancy earmarked for projects in 2018.

The Daily Inter Lake reports the bulk of the money raised, $1.2 million, will go to 37 preservation projects. Another $865,000 will go to 25 education projects and $500,000 will be earmarked for 13 scientific research projects.

