Conservation group wants Fairfield to give back sand to protect Ash Creek

The sand spit straddling the Bridgeport and Fairfield line has remained largely unchanged since the 1600s, serving as a protective barrier for Ash Creek, the sensitive tidal ecosystems there and now the many homes along the shore.

But a new study by Bryan Quinn, with One Nature, and Steven Danzer, suggests it could disappear in 15 years based on the current rate of erosion or sooner if a major storm hammers the shoreline — posing major threats to Black Rock and eastern Fairfield, including the loss of wildlife habitat, homes and worse flooding.

“When the sand spit is gone, Great Marsh Island will soon follow and then all of our tidal wetlands,” said Gail Robinson, president of the Ash Creek Conservation Association.

She said one of the main drivers for the erosion has been the dredging Fairfield has done for the adjacent marina, bringing the sand to Jennings Beach instead of putting it back on the sand spit. Other drivers include the development of reclaimed marshland, as well as strong storms, including Irene and Sandy.

“If that is the case then it should be closely monitored and considered,” RACE Coastal Engineering, Fairfield’s consultant, said in a statement. “Ash Creek is an important coastal ecosystem for both the town of Fairfield and city of Bridgeport.”

William Hurley, Fairfield’s engineering manager, said he has received the report and is speaking with members of the Ash Creek association.

Robinson is campaigning on behalf of the association for any sand dredged to be placed back on the sand spit instead of brought to Jennings Beach, which has been the practice for decades.

“Like global warming, it’s not too late to act, but we’re on the precipice,” she said.

What this means

The sand spit collects deposited sand just off the coast, creating a beach of sorts.

It helps break the waves coming off the sound and acts as a sponge, with Great Marsh Island serving as a second line of defense of sorts, thus protecting the fragile tidal ecosystems within Ash Creek. Without them, the waves would be too much for the tidal wetlands.

Its disappearance also poses a risk to homeowners along the creek, making their homes more vulnerable to flooding, Robinson said.

She estimates at least 194 Black Rock homes would be affected, not including others on the Fairfield side, based on flood and surge maps from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

But if a storm is bad enough, the waves could wash away the sand spit completely or create a channel within the spit and separate it from the mainland, which will ultimately also lead to its disappearance, Robinson said.

“It got really close in Irene and really, really close in Sandy,” she said.

Hurley said the town agrees with the study’s conclusion that if the sand spit disappears then Great Marsh Island would follow. “It’s why we are taking it seriously,” he said.

Robinson said the association knew the sand spit was eroding quickly. It’s one of the reasons they commissioned the study in the first place and have been trying to meet with local and state officials to help stem the disappearance.

“We knew the rate was high, but not how high and that the sand spit was in danger of disappearing,” she said. “This is a shock to us also.”

The report shows the sand spit has lost 60 linear feet between 2006 and 2016.

Robinson said the problems can be traced back to the 1950s when a jetty was built in Fairfield, preventing sand from naturally washing ashore and replenishing the lost sand on the sand spit. It was exacerbated as marshlands were filled in for development and then when the dredging began for the Fairfield marina.

Recent severe storms have also eroded the shore.

Development has since stalled a bit with the passage of the tidal wetlands laws in the 1980s. But dredging has continued.

Dredging

Fairfield first dredged in 1957, creating a channel that was 50 feet wide and 4 feet deep. In 1961, Fairfield expanded the South Benson Marina from 300 to 390 boat slips. It followed in 1967 with another dredging, this time making the channel 70 feet wide and 10 feet deep and bringing the sand to Jennings Beach, Robinson said.

Fairfield removed 4,500 cubic yards of sand in 2007, 22,000 cubic yards in 2013 and 32,000 cubic yards in 2019, according to the association.

Both Hurley and Fairfield’s consultant said all of the dredgings have happened under the limits approved by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Hurley added the dredging after Sandy was to remove the sand dumped into the channel from the storm.

“Due to the volume of sand which had accreted in the channel over the years, the most practicable location for which the sand could be relocated, without impacting existing tidal or native coastal vegetation, was Jennings Beach,” the consultant said.

Hurley said Jennings was selected as the dumping site previously because it was an approved location. “It wasn’t like the town was putting it on the beach for our benefit only,” he said.

He said they would look at the possibility of putting sand back on the spit to ensure it wouldn’t damage the dunes and plants there or fall off into the water.

“It’s a balance,” Hurley said.

The past couple of dredgings have happened from barges, but ones in 2003 and 2007 had the equipment on the sand spit itself, which flattened the dunes and vegetation there. The association said Fairfield was then required to reestablish the habitat there, something that was estimated to take five years to do.

Throughout 2008 and 2009, Fairfield orchestrated the planting of thousands of beach grass seedlings and even though the equipment was staged on the spit for the 2010 dredging, there wasn’t much damage.

Bridgeport did its own beach cleanup in 2011, taking sand from the spit to put on its beaches, harming the new plantings and dunes on the spit, Robinson said. This prompted the state to issue violations and require the city work with the association on restoring the site.

A spokeswoman for Bridgeport declined to comment because city officials haven’t seen the association’s report.

Irene and Sandy followed not long after each of the replantings, creating damage before the plantings could really take hold.

The city also incorporated the sand spit into a master plan, though the plans proposed making the sand spit into a mini Coney Island, Robinson said, adding the association created its own larger Ash Creek master plan. Several of those projects have since been completed.

Possible solutions

There is little to be done about the environmental factors, such as severe storms, and so the association is focusing on the man-made ones — namely dredging.

“We’re environmentalists going up against people with money and power,” Robinson said.

The association is trying to get Fairfield, Bridgeport and state officials, as well as other environmental groups, together to try to come up with an approach.

The association has also requested DEEP require Fairfield put the sand on the sand spit, as well as issue the dredging permits for five year windows instead of the current 10.

Robinson said DEEP rejected the last request. It didn’t give a reason, but did ask the association for more information, which prompted the study, she said.

“DEEP has been in contact with the Ash Creek Conservation Association about their concerns and needs time to review the study and assess options before we comment,” said Meghan Bard, a DEEP spokeswoman.

Fairfield said it plans to continue to work with the Bridgeport, DEEP and Ash Creek Conservation Association, especially because both the marina and sand spit are important.

“Maintenance dredging of the channel is an important activity required to maintain safe vessel navigation in and out of the marina,” RACE Coastal said. “As such, it will be important to be able to conduct dredging in this location in the years that follow as may be required.”

Hurley said they will also continue to look at possible solutions to prevent erosion.

“If you stabilize the spit, then it’s a benefit to everyone,” Hurley said.