GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A conservation organization said it protected 2,176 acres of private and public farmlands, forests and greenspace last year in ten different counties across the Upstate.

The Greenville News reported Saturday that the group called Upstate Forever said in a news release that the conservation projects included efforts in Kings Mountain Preserve in Cherokee County, a 241-acre farm in Laurens County and a 25-acre property in Oconee County.