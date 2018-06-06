Construction worker attacked after yelling at fast driver

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say three young people allegedly attacked a construction worker in central Indiana after he yelled at a driver to slow down.

The (Franklin) Daily Journal reports the worker was helping to pour concrete in Franklin on Monday when a car sped past him and a colleague. The Franklin Police Department says the car nearly hit them and returned about 10 minutes after the worker yelled at the driver.

The worker told police three males estimated to be 16 or 17 years old got out of the car and began punching him. A person who lives nearby tried to break up the fight.

Police say the worker tripped and fell during the attack and had cuts to his ear, elbows and his knuckles. Police are seeking suspects in the case.

Information from: Daily Journal, http://www.dailyjournal.net