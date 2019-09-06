Construction worker falls at site in Georgia

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A construction worker is in critical condition after falling nearly 30 feet from a bridge construction site in Georgia.

The Telegraph reports the incident happened about 1:10 p.m. Friday in Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Jason Searcy fell as he was walking across the metal decking of a new bridge construction area. The site runs parallel to Interstate 16 east.

Decking at the top of the bridge gave out and Searcy fell onto a concrete drainage ditch. Authorities say Searcy was taken by ambulance to Medical Center, Navicent Health. He is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the accident should contact the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.

