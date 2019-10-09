Contractor dies in accident at New York medical device plant

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a contractor has died after being pinned beneath a piece of equipment he was servicing at an upstate New York medical device plant.

The Post-Star reports 58-year-old William Wissert of Gloversville was injured outside the Namic medical device plant in Glens Falls around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say he was servicing an order-picker forklift at a loading dock when its hydraulics failed and the platform fell on him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wissert was a contractor working for Pengate Handling Systems of York, Pennsylvania, not a Namic employee.

The U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating.

It was not clear what caused the equipment failure.