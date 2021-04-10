'Control over our own community': Fairfield County residents say zoning bills remove local control Jarret Liotta April 10, 2021 Updated: April 10, 2021 5:25 p.m.
1 of9
Kim Healy, of Wilton, makes her voice heard at a rally at Town Hall organized by CT 169 Strong on Saturday, April 10, 2021, Fairfield, Conn.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less
2 of9
Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick address around 50 participants at a rally at Town Hall organized by CT 169 Strong on Saturday, April 10, 2021, Fairfield, Conn.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9
Donna Ertel, of Fairfield, shares her opinions at a rally at Town Hall organized by CT 169 Strong on Saturday, April 10, 2021, Fairfield, Conn.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less
5 of9
Organizer Alexis Harrison, of Fairfield, talks to the crowd at a rally at Town Hall organized by CT 169 Strong on Saturday, April 10, 2021, Fairfield, Conn.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9
State Rep. Laura Devlin, Maria Weingarten, of New Canaan, and state Sen. Tony Hwang speak at a rally at Town Hall organized by CT 169 Strong on Saturday, April 10, 2021, Fairfield, Conn.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less
8 of9
Dana Benson, of Easton, yells to passing cars along Old Post Road during a rally at Town Hall organized by CT 169 Strong on Saturday, April 10, 2021, Fairfield, Conn.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less
9 of9
FAIRFIELD — A rally Saturday afternoon gave people a chance to voice their opposition to a range of zoning-related bills under consideration in Hartford.
CT 169 Strong — a new coalition fighting against possible state legislation it argues will take away local zoning control — organized the event at town hall, which included speeches by several local Republican representatives.