Cook County judge to lead statewide organization

CHICAGO (AP) — A Cook County judge with nearly 40 years of legal experience has been named president of the Illinois Judges Association.

Diane Shelley will lead the organization representing 1,250 active and retired judges of the Illinois state courts. The association was formed in 1972 to provide support, services and education to its members.

Shelley was elected from Cook County's 5th judicial sub circuit in 2006 after practicing law for 25 years. She was born in Chicago, received an undergraduate degree at the University of Illinois-Chicago and a law degree from the University of Iowa.

Shelley says one of her goals is supporting the Illinois Supreme Court's program to ensure that the public continues to have access to the judicial system and the assistance it can provide during the coronavirus pandemic.

She will form a committee to study the use of virtual platforms which allow judges and others to work remotely while upholding individuals' rights and maintaining transparency.