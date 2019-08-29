Cook County to distribute terrorism preparedness funds

CHICAGO (AP) — Cook County officials are distributing more than $2 million in federal grant money to 18 communities for various terrorism preparedness programs.

In a news release, the county's Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management says that what is called the Urban Area Security Initiative Grant money will go to police departments, fire departments and public works agencies. The money will be spent enhancing security for critical infrastructure, purchase equipment, conduct threat and hazard identification and provide training for employees.

The communities that will share the $2 million are Broadview, Bridgeview, Burr Ridge, Calumet City, Calumet Park, Chicago Heights, Dolton, Evanston, Hillside, Justice, Lansing, Mount Prospect, Oak Forest, Oak Lawn, Prospect Heights, Rosemont, Schaumburg and Tinley Park.