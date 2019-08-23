Cop disciplined for handling of dispute at abortion provider

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Hartford police officer who responded to a city clinic that provides abortions has been disciplined for the way he treated a clinic volunteer.

The Hartford Courant in a story published Friday reported that Officer Michael Flynn was disciplined for a discourteous attitude in his handling of the March incident outside the Hartford GYN Center. Interim Chief Jason Thody says Flynn was counseled by his patrol captain and ordered to get retrained on procedural justice.

Flynn responded to the facility after a volunteer reported that anti-abortion protesters were blocking the clinic's entrance. Flynn is seen on video brushing off the volunteer's requests for clarification on the law.

Flynn didn't respond to the newspaper's request for comment but told investigators he didn't want to engage the volunteer because she was "already angry."

