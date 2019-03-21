Cop whose slurs were recorded quits Hammond

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A white police sergeant who spent 26 years with the Hammond department has resigned while under investigation for homophobic and racist comments while off duty at a bar.

Lt. Steven Kellogg says the officer submitted a retirement letter Thursday, two hours before an interview. The Times reports that he was facing possible termination after his comments at a bar were recorded in December and February.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. says "it's impossible to be a police officer" after making the remarks.

Kellogg says the department became aware of the recorded remarks on March 7 and placed the sergeant on leave. He was paid $74,000 a year.

___

