Cops: Robbery suspect escapes despite being run over by car

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A robbery suspect who jumped from a moving car was run over by the vehicle but still managed to flee from police, authorities said.

Akron police saw the man jump from the rear of the car around 9:15 p.m. Monday, authorities said. He was then struck when the car spun around, but he ran off and remains at large. Authorities said the man has been identified, but they did not release his name.

Two other men who were in the vehicle were both arrested on weapons charges. Authorities said three loaded handguns were found in the car, two of which were within reach of the occupants.

The driver told police that the man who jumped from the vehicle had been trying to rob him and the other passenger. The matter remains under investigation, authorities said.