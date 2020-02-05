Cops: Suspected stolen car crashes, killing female passenger

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) —

A man who ran from a suspected stolen car after it crashed, fatally injuring a woman who was a passenger, Albuquerque police said.

An officer tried to pull over the car Tuesday night but it didn't stop, instead veering into oncoming traffic and colliding with a pickup truck, police said.

The man who was driving the suspected stolen car fled and the woman who was his passenger died at a hospital, police said.

The truck's driver wasn't injured.

No identities were released.